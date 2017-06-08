There's A $500,000 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 For Sale On Craiglist

We here at The Drive are no stranger to cars on the secondary market asking big money in the name of exclusivity and/or significant historical value. See, for example, this $300,000 BMW M3 CRT, the mint $100,000 Toyota Supra from yesterday, or even that $250,000 Dodge Demon order that was peddled on eBay last week. In the realm of frankly irrational used collector car financial propositions, this latest example might take the cake as the least warranted and defensible non-prank ask for supercar-level money we have ever seen.

Spotted by Jalopnik on Craigslist is a 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 with an asking price of *drum roll please* $500,000. No, that's not a typo.

Five hundred thousand dollars. Half of one million dollars. A five with five zeroes behind it... dollars.

For your five hundred large, you get a mint condition example of an admittedly pretty rare late 90s Japanese sports car—the best kind of Japanese sports car, many would argue. With 68,500 miles on the clock, this VR-4 features a twin-turbo V-6 that was good for 320 hp when new, a six-speed manual transmission, and all-wheel-drive with all-wheel-steering.

When new, this car went for $45,750. Adjusted for inflation, the same basket of Mitsubishi would cost nearly $70,000 in 2017. Still safely under six figures, then. So, why should you pay Singer 911 money for a 20-year-old Mitsubishi? Well, according to the seller: