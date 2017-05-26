The Boring Company Teases New Mass Transit Electric Sled

For some time now, we have been getting acquainted with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's side project, The Boring Company, and its hole-digging robot, Godot. The ultimate goal for The Boring Company is to fashion a tunnel system underneath of the greater Los Angeles area which would allow for owners of Teslas (and possibly other EVs) to circumvent the congested traffic in the area. Recently, it has come to light that Musk doesn't just intend for owners of vehicles to use the transportation, but also allow for public transportation to take place via its own electric sled.

Tesla has planned to dive into ride-sharing for quite some time. Many believed that this would be through either its possibly discontinued Minibus project or its very affordable Tesla Network; however new renderings supplied by The Boring Company show that the true potential is to use a variant of the electric sleds planned for transporting vehicles (shown below).