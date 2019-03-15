Giugiaro's Italdesign Zerouno Mashup Supercar Expected to Bring Over $1M at Auction

Here's a cooking exercise for you: take every new Italian supercar you know of, acquire a car-sized blender, toss them all in, and blend thoroughly. Then, pour mixture into the general shape of a mid-engined supercar, and Voila, that's how you make an Italdesign Zerouno. However, if you don't want to go through this hassle, the last of the Giugiaro creations is headed to auction next month.

Giorgetto Giugiaro is the man behind the shape of the Maserati MC12, Alfa Romeo GTV, and the BMW M1, and this lovely (or revolting) Italdesign Zerouno will be one of many notable supercars available to bid on at RM Sotheby's upcoming Essen auction in Germany. Even more important, this is the final example of just five Zerouno coupes to roll off the production line. Unsurprisingly, the car's few miles were added during delivery, as the owner, Instagram user mwvmnw, most likely has more cars than he or she can feasibly drive. To top it all off, the car hasn't even been registered yet.