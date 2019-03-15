Carbon-Bodied Dodge Demon With 1,203-HP Twin-Turbo V-8 Is Satan's Favorite Ride

Tired of reading about what Tesla is up to or how many miles per gallon the world's newest plug-in hybrid can achieve? We've got you covered. Behold this twin-turbocharged Dodge Demon that's so stupidly loud and powerful, the engine noise alone could wake up the dead.

It's called the Speedkore Demon, and as we previously shared with you, it stole the hearts and wallets of muscle car aficionados at the 2018 SEMA show. While a previous video by Speedkore showed us the Demon's carbon fiber body and other goodies being developed, a new video recently released by That Racing Channel shows the bad boy getting manhandled by NHRA star and all-around badass Leah Pritchett.