Limited Edition Bugatti Chiron Celebrates 110 Years of the Brand

In 1909, Frenchman Ettore Bugatti built his first car, the Type 10. It was a light, powerful car designed entirely in the name of performance. In the decades that followed, Bugatti would create a variety of luxury, sports car, and racing models. The manufacturer's success would, unfortunately, grind to a halt during World War II when occupying German forces seized Bugatti's production facility.

Ettore Bugatti was able to reclaim the factory in 1945, but fell prey to pneumonia and passed away only two years later. The manufacturer tried to carry on without its founder, but financial trouble would force Bugatti to close its doors in 1956. Thirty years later, Italian Romano Artioli would purchase the name and go on to produce the EB 110 supercar in the early '90s. This second iteration of the brand also saw difficulties and soon went out of business, plunging Bugatti back into obscurity.

Into the 21st century, a new Bugatti under Volkswagen ownership revealed the world-class Veyron. This new car was excessive in all facets, with an 8.0-liter W-16 engine boosted to 1,000 horsepower by four turbochargers. In 2016, a follow-up model known as the Chiron debuted, with the same W-16 now making 1,480 horsepower.

Now, 110 years after Ettore Bugatti expressed his automotive passion, the company is paying homage to him with this limited model. Aside from the unique color scheme, the anniversary edition will also be getting the regular Chiron's optional Sky View glass roof as standard. Metal components, such as the car's exhaust and spoiler mechanism, have also been anodized with a matte black finish.