Tesla Adds Cheaper Model S, Model X to Fleet with Software-Locked Battery

After killing the entry-level Model S and Model X just two weeks ago, Tesla has launched new slimmed-down versions of the two premium flagship vehicles at a reduced price.

Foregoing any updates on the surface, Tesla appears to has opted to revisit an old tactic of placing larger battery packs in lower-trim vehicles and software-limiting the charging capacity on the units to reduce the range of the vehicle, effectively treating the battery pack's charging capacity akin to a software license.

Tesla doesn't openly state the actual usable capacity of the battery pack, aligning the way it markets the Model S and Model X to the Model 3 (which is sold with generic battery trims and not pack capacity). It introduces the new models as just the "Model S" and "Model X" and rebrands the unfettered range vehicles by appending "Extended Range" to the vehicle's moniker. Tesla did not immediately return The Drive's request for clarification on the actual pack capacity.

To help understand the new pricing model, The Drive has put together a handy little chart: