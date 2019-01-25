GMC Considering Electric Sierra Pickup to Rival Ford-150 EV 

As it stands, Ford is working on a battery-electric F-Series truck to convert the masses. Tesla is allegedly developing an uber-futuristic take on utility. Then, to combat the efforts of established auto giants, startups like Rivian are promising world-beating performance. Now you can add General Motors to the potential all-electric pickup train as GMC is considering just that for their Sierra truck lineup.

Speaking to CNBC, Vice President of the GMC brand Duncan Aldred said, "Certainly, it's something we're considering," when asked about an all-electric Sierra pickup. While it would make sense that every truck manufacturer on the planet would be considering such a move, saying it publicly indicates that they're beyond just toying around with the idea. With Ford confirming that it's heading in that direction, it would be a mistake on GMC's part to not do the same.

The Drive reached out to GMC for additional information and were told by a representative: “We have nothing to add at this time as we are currently focused on the launch of our GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD trucks.”

It would make sense to see a Sierra receive the battery-electric treatment first for a few reasons. One, the pickup trucks likely have the highest margins in the GMC lineup. Also, the GMC lineup, in general, is considered the luxury selection of General Motors' trucks, meaning they command a premium and that buyers are comfortable paying more for more advanced features.

David Cole, director emeritus of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor told CNBC basically that very thing. "It's always a mistake to introduce a new technology on a lower-priced product," said Cole. "You have a better opportunity to cover costs if it's on a high-end vehicle."

BEV pickup trucks also make a lot of sense for the work site. Electric motors make gobs of torque, which helps with towing and moving large equipment or trailers. Plus, a lithium-ion truck could provide tons of electricity to power accessories, tools, and even generate power for a building. That's in addition to the obvious fuel saving benefits.

Who will get the first BEV pickup out the door first? It's hard to say. But regardless of whoever starts the trend, it appears that the market will be full of choice in the not-too-distant future.