Disgruntled Employee Drives Excavator Through Freshly Finished Hotel Lobby

Police in England is searching for a man who drove a mini digger through the lobby of a brand-new Travelodge hotel on Monday afternoon. In a video posted to Twitter, the man driving the piece of equipment, who was identified as an employee working the job site, can be seen smashing the front door and entering the lobby, then repeatedly striking the interior of the building using the digger's bucket.

An employee simply known as "John" was reportedly disgruntled over a dispute related to his pay, claiming that $782 was owed to him. Reportedly, no sources have been able to verify this figure with the site owner or employee directly. While waiting for his boss to arrive on Monday afternoon, John is said to have grown impatient and took matters into his own hands, taking control of a mini excavator and wreaking havoc on the property on the same day that the building was to be turned over to the new property owners.

"The handover was today, everything completed, we'd put the last tile in, cleaned up and made sure everything was perfect," said Samuel White, a ceiling fixer who was working at the Hotel. "Then some idiot in a mini digger decided to drive through the middle of the building. There were loads of workers outside all gobsmacked, jaws to the floor wondering what's going on. The site manager was running around like a headless chicken, he wasn't happy at all."