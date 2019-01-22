Nissan Altima Wedges Itself Under Travel Trailer and Ram Pickup in Bizarre Crash

We've seen some cars end up in bizarre situations after being involved in an accident, but this is a new one. Earlier this month, a Nissan Altima was traveling on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach when a failed attempt to merge into moving traffic resulted in the car becoming entangled with a Ram pickup and the travel trailer it was towing.

According to local news, the incident started around 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 when a Ram towing a Keystone travel trailer became stranded in the interstate's left lane. Emergency crews were dispatched to provide aid to the truck and trailer after reports of its brakes locking up. However, only moments later, the distress call would become an accident response call instead.

When emergency crews arrived they found a Nissan Altima wedged between the trailer and the Ram, lifting both into the air. State police say that the Altima was behind the stranded pickup and had attempted to and merge right into moving traffic while reportedly making a hands-free call on her cell phone. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned and the sedan rear-ended the trailer.