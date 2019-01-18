Instant Karma: Snowman Vandal Plows Into Giant Tree Stump
Next time, think twice about what might be under a giant lump of snow.
The unofficial mascot of Petersburg, Kentucky has begun to make waves across the U.S. after a would-be vandal failed to topple the snowman and instead thumpity-thump-thumped right into the massive tree stump that it was built atop.
Over the weekend, Cody Lutz decided to build a giant snowman in his front yard. Joined by his fiancee and her sister, the trio worked together to assemble the snow-beast that would tower above the ground thanks to a rock-solid tree stump that served as its foundation. Eventually, the snowman grew to reach an incredible nine feet in height.
Lutz has given the snowman many names. Upon completion, it was christened "Hugh J. Snowman" but he ultimately settled on "Frosty Stumps" (which bears a familiar surname to yours truly). A large hat, cheerful smile, and welcoming arms made it the center of attention; eventually, it would also become the target of a vandal who would make a regrettable choice.
On Monday, Lutz resumed his daily routine and left Frosty in-tact as he went to work. When he returned home, Lutz found that a passer-by must not have felt the same cheerful spirit when they caught sight of the snowman. Instead of simply admiring the trio's hard work, the vandal decided to destroy the frozen figure by ramming it with their vehicle. Or, perhaps that's what the driver expected to happen. Tire tracks dug through the snow in Lutz's yard and abruptly stop at the snowman's base, exposing bits of bark and bare stump that a vehicle had collided with.
"Instant Karma," Lutz told local news. “It’s hilarious! You know, what goes around comes around, in good ways and bad ways. So, I guess everyone learns a valuable lesson here from Frosty.”
