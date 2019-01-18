Instant Karma: Snowman Vandal Plows Into Giant Tree Stump

The unofficial mascot of Petersburg, Kentucky has begun to make waves across the U.S. after a would-be vandal failed to topple the snowman and instead thumpity-thump-thumped right into the massive tree stump that it was built atop.

Over the weekend, Cody Lutz decided to build a giant snowman in his front yard. Joined by his fiancee and her sister, the trio worked together to assemble the snow-beast that would tower above the ground thanks to a rock-solid tree stump that served as its foundation. Eventually, the snowman grew to reach an incredible nine feet in height.

Lutz has given the snowman many names. Upon completion, it was christened "Hugh J. Snowman" but he ultimately settled on "Frosty Stumps" (which bears a familiar surname to yours truly). A large hat, cheerful smile, and welcoming arms made it the center of attention; eventually, it would also become the target of a vandal who would make a regrettable choice.