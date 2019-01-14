2020 Ford Explorer Lineup Adds 400-HP ST Variant and Efficient Hybrid Model to Lineup

The hybrid is either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, and power is sent to the wheels by a version of Ford's 10-speed automatic transmission. Unlike many hybrids out there, Ford has opted for a traditional gearbox instead of a continuously variable transmission. Fuel economy numbers are still pending final verification, but we expect them to be solid for a vehicle of this size.

The ST version follows in the steps of the Edge ST, and is the second SUV from Ford to have a Ford Performance badge on it. To wear that badge, the Explorer ST has to meet certain performance metrics and is worked on by the same folks who developed the Ford GT supercar and the Baja-blasting Raptor.

A 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 powers the ST, which comes with all-wheel drive and a performance-tuned version of the 10-speed. Ford is projecting output figures of 400 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. A top track speed of 143 miles per hour is also expected.