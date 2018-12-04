7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Cripples Alaskan Roadways, Leaving Cars Stranded and Sunken

Roads destroyed by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that struck near Anchorage, Alaska last week are impeding search and rescue efforts in the area. The aftermath has left buildings, residents and their vehicles stranded and sunken as they await support, CNN reports. The quake hit approximately 10 miles northeast of Anchorage at around 8.30am AKST, with the U.S. Geological Survey recording its depth at 21 miles. Though the subsequent tsunami warning was canceled shortly after, there were dozens of aftershocks in the area. “It was very loud when it came,” said Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz. “It was very clear that this was something bigger than what we normally experience. We live in earthquake country…but this was a big one.”

The image above is a strong indication of just how powerful and destructive the earthquake actually was, as the entire roadway is ripped open and the lucky driver just happened to be positioned on a small patch of unaffected asphalt. Unfortunately, the situation depicted above wasn’t an isolated incident, with roads splitting open beneath countless other drivers, and people from all walks of life and professions across Anchorage seeking safety throughout the disaster. “It was absolutely terrifying,” Palmer resident Kristin Dossett told CNN. “It shook like I have never felt anything shake before. It just didn’t stoop. It kept going and got louder and louder, and things just fell everywhere—everything off my dressers, off my bookcases, my kitchen cupboard. Just broken glass everywhere.”