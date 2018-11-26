GM Expected to Announce Closure of Ontario Assembly Plant

General Motors is expected to announce the closure of its Oshawa, Ontario manufacturing plant on Monday morning, reports the Detroit News, potentially setting in motion actions which could cost the local economy upwards of 2,500 jobs.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to close the Canadian site is part of GM's greater restructuring plans which will focus on electrified and low-emission vehicles. Reportedly, the plans do not include the continued operation of the Oshawa Autoplex facility and will begin with phasing it out over an unspecified timeframe.

Currently, the Oshawa facility houses two production lines for GM-branded vehicles. Its flex-line, which was introduced in 2008, manufactures the Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala, while a second production line for trucks outputs both Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

The automaker also owns two nearby facilities responsible for manufacturing the Chevy Equinox, as well as both powertrain and drivetrain components for various vehicles across the GM brands. It is not known if the announcement will impact these facilities in conjunction with the Oshawa Autoplex.