Mercedes-AMG Teases Hardcore 'GT Pro' Ahead of LA Auto Show Debut

A week before making a full debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG is teasing what sounds like the most hardcore AMG GT model yet. And it appears it won't be called the Black Series or the GT RS.

Instead, Merc's performance arm is christening its latest creation—drum roll, please—the AMG GT Pro. Yes, the suffix usually found on higher-end MacBooks and PlayStations has somehow found its way onto the back of a track-ready Mercedes-AMG.

The automaker says the Pro will incorporate performance modifications inspired by data gathered from AMG's GT3 and GT4 customer racing programs, hence the "professional" name. Judging from the single photo released, the car will unsurprisingly be the most aggressive-looking GT yet, sporting an even more extreme front end than the positively maniacal-looking GT R. I mean, just look at that splitter and those canards. This is a machine that's clearly gunning for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.