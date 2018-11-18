2019 Porsche Macan: Finishing Touches Perfect Porsche's People Pleaser

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Porsche Macan Topline: Porsche's sporty crossover doesn't reinvent itself, but adds features with an emphasis on style and driver comfort.

What's New: The 2019 model gets a variety of small upgrades, such as new LED head and taillights, revised interior lighting, an optional sport wheel handed down from the 911, and a larger 10.9-inch touch screen console with improved navigation and a customizable user interface. New paint color options include Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue, and Chalk.

The Macan also gains a feature that Porsche calls Traffic Jam Assist. When this assist is activated, the vehicle will have automated acceleration, braking, and lane-keeping at speeds up to 40 miles per hour. Additionally, the Macan's chassis has been re-tuned for a smoother ride. Quotable: "The vehicle dynamics of the Macan remain its core feature. The updated chassis increases comfort and makes the Macan even more enjoyable to drive. As is typical for a sports car, the Macan comes with staggered sized tires, underscoring the benefits of rear-biased Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive," reads Porsche's official release.

