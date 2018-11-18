2019 Porsche Macan: Finishing Touches Perfect Porsche's People Pleaser
The latest iteration of Porsche's crossover gets updated lighting and a larger infotainment screen among other tech and safety features.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Porsche Macan
Topline: Porsche's sporty crossover doesn't reinvent itself, but adds features with an emphasis on style and driver comfort.
What's New: The 2019 model gets a variety of small upgrades, such as new LED head and taillights, revised interior lighting, an optional sport wheel handed down from the 911, and a larger 10.9-inch touch screen console with improved navigation and a customizable user interface. New paint color options include Mamba Green Metallic, Dolomite Silver Metallic, Miami Blue, and Chalk.
The Macan also gains a feature that Porsche calls Traffic Jam Assist. When this assist is activated, the vehicle will have automated acceleration, braking, and lane-keeping at speeds up to 40 miles per hour. Additionally, the Macan's chassis has been re-tuned for a smoother ride.
Quotable: "The vehicle dynamics of the Macan remain its core feature. The updated chassis increases comfort and makes the Macan even more enjoyable to drive. As is typical for a sports car, the Macan comes with staggered sized tires, underscoring the benefits of rear-biased Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive," reads Porsche's official release.
What You Need to Know: The Macan comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. This engine sends power to a seven-speed PDK gearbox and all-wheel-drive system, allowing the vehicle to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 6.1 seconds with launch control equipped.
After getting an early start on international markets, the 2019 Macan will be making its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, running from Nov. 30 to Dece. 9. After the show, the revised crossover will make its way to U.S. dealers by the summer of 2019, sporting a base price of $49,900.
