Military Veterans Tout Tesla as 'Natural Fit' Thanks to Fast-Paced Work Environment

Another veteran named Ryan, who worked as a former logistics specialist in the Marine Corps, says that making sure his colleagues at Tesla have all the necessary supplies they need isn’t all that different from his time in the armed forces. On top of that, his sense of duty and belonging seems to be revived entirely by his new position.

“Instead of beans, bullets, and band-aids, we make sure that this plastic or aluminum part gets delivered on time so it can be put into the cars,” he explained to KPIX 5. “Not since I left the Marines have I felt a sense of purpose like I have at Tesla. We’re not just making cars, we’re changing the world and history has its eyes on you.”

Kavanaugh, a lesbian veteran with a wife and son, said the armed forces are currently more diverse than ever before. For her, bringing this sort of transparency and variety into the automaker’s work environment seems directly correlated to her time in the Navy and Marine Corps.

“I served under ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell.’ I am an African American woman, I am the trifecta of diversity and that’s the face of the changing military that you see now,” she said.

As for the automaker itself, Tesla hopes competitors and corporations alike will join the movement and consider the hiring of veterans as important as the automaker does. The company is currently selling veteran t-shirts and special Veterans Edition Model X cars, in celebration of Veterans Day on Monday.

The "Big Three" Detroit automakers—FCA, Ford, and General Motors—also have programs for hiring ex-military and promoting them to leadership positions. In all, they focus on transitioning veterans from soldier to civilian life, much like Tesla, and continue to develop these initiatives going forward.