Chris Harris Crashed His Personal Porsche 911 GT3 Touring While on Top Gear Duty

Chris Harris, /DRIVE on NBC Sports host, has crashed what appears to be his personal Porsche 911 GT3 Touring on Monday while working at his other gig with Top Gear, says the BBC.

According to an eyewitness, the Porsche T-boned a pickup truck that was in the middle of a three-point turn on the A466 close to Tintern, Monmouthshire in Wales. The internet and TV star was reportedly working on an item for Top Gear magazine at the time and had a "senior executive" from the publication in the passenger seat. Nobody was hurt.

A Top Gear spokesperson told the BBC, "We can confirm that Chris Harris was involved in a car accident in Wales earlier today whilst working on a feature for Top Gear magazine. Chris, his passenger, and the driver of the other car were unhurt and police were called to the scene." Looking at the picture of the aftermath found in the report, followers of Harris on social media will likely recognize the damaged 911 as his personal vehicle and not a press car.