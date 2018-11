Ohio Cops Find Suspicious Ford Crown Victoria Full of Mad Max-Style Weapons

An unnamed individual was detained by police and their vehicle was searched after being spotted prowling an abandoned property with weaponry.

According to a social media post by law enforcement of East Liverpool, Ohio, the department responded to a call from a concerned citizen who spotted a suspicious individual poking around an abandoned property owned by a local florist. Officers that arrived on the scene found a Ford Crown Victoria with a faded police livery and an individual with "a very large knife," whom they took into custody before commencing a search of the vehicle.