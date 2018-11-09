You'll Soon Be Able to Rent a Renault Twizy Thanks to Lime: Report

According to The Information , Lime will soon offer the Twizy, a minuscule electric vehicle sold internationally since 2012, up for rental. Renault has not sold cars in the U.S. since its departure from the market in 1987, making the Twizy the only late-model Renault that can be legally driven in the country. If this plan actually comes to fruition, of course.

Thanks to Uber- and Google-supported electric scooter rental service Lime , you will soon be able to rent the automotive equivalent to forbidden fruit: a foreign car not currently sold in the United States. Cue in the Renault Twizy.

As far as dimensions, the diminutive two-seater is smaller than even a Smart ForTwo. It measures just 91 inches front to back compared to the Smart's 106 inches, making it more than a foot shorter. And at 47 inches wide, it's only about 72 percent as broad as the Smart. Thus, the Twizy has as much space inside as a morph suit, and about as much storage space as a pair of skinny jeans.

In the propulsion department, it features a 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery, which gives the Twizy a respectable 62 miles of range on a full charge. Save for the Formula 1-inspired concept car, no Twizy can do more than 50 mph (some are limited to 28), making it a distinctly city-oriented model, which fits in perfectly with Lime's existing business model of renting electric scooters and bicycles.

Twizys will reportedly join Fiat 500Es in Lime's EV rental fleet, both of which will be borrowed as easily as one of Lime's current two-wheeled offerings. Markets in which Lime will deploy its EV rental fleet are unclear, and The Drive has contacted Lime for specifics on its intent to roll out this service. We will update when we receive a response.