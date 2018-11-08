Tesla Model 3 Driver Lucky to Be Alive After Boulder Violently Crushes Windshield

Jade Insko of Camas, Washington is grateful to alive after a large rock crashed through the windshield of his Tesla Model 3 earlier this week.

The scary moment happened while he was traveling east on Highway 14 near Cape Horn when the rock made its unwelcome appearance. Insko immediately brought his Tesla to a halt to assess what had just happened, vacating the road so as not to be rear-ended by other cars.

"Maybe a few hundred feet down the road from Cape Horn, when all of the sudden this rock blew through my windshield smashed into my dash and landed directly in the passenger seat beside me," Insko told Insko told KGW 8.