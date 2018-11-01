Uber to Reward High-Performing Drivers With Free Online College Courses, Other Incentives

Uber will give high-performing drivers rewards, including free online college courses, under a new program called Uber Pro. It's part of a broader effort by the ride-hailing company to improve driver-support services amid criticism about low driver wages and competition from rival Lyft, which is beefing up its own driver rewards.

Uber Pro splits drivers into four categories: partner, gold, platinum, and diamond. Drivers in the lowest partner category must maintain at least a 4.85-star rating and a low cancellation rate, according to an Uber blog post explaining the program. Drivers earn points on every trip within fixed three-month periods toward leveling up. The higher the level, the more rewards.

Those rewards start out with discounts on car maintenance (up to 25 percent at 20,000 participating garages nationwide) and up to five percent cashback at gas stations with Uber's Visa Debit Card. Additionally, platinum and diamond-level drivers also qualify for increases of 3 percent and 6 percent, respectively, on time and distance rates, according to The Verge.