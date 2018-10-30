Chevy Shows Off Electrified eCOPO Camaro Drag Car at SEMA

Chevrolet has brought an electrifying surprise to SEMA this year by presenting a battery-powered concept version of its COPO Camaro to attendees. The 700 horsepower monster makes use of a 2019 Camaro shell fitted with 800-volts in pure electric power, enabling the car to run the quarter mile in under 10 seconds.

The automaker partnered with both Hancock and Lane Racing to build the eCOPO concept variant of its Camaro, prepping the car for the drag strip by outfitting it with not just racing components, but 800-volts of battery power into the car. Comprised of four individual modules, the eCOPO uses twice the voltage as the Chevrolet Bolt EV, enabling it to potentially charge just as fast as Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric sedan. The fast charging, which is favored due to quick topping-off between runs, is also coupled with the benefit of more efficient power transfer to the single electric motor, allowing repeat sprints down the track without fast power degradation.

Because the Camaro wasn't designed to be electric from the ground up, its battery packs aren't located in the floor of the car. The use of four 175-pound packs was chosen to allow for optimal weight distribution throughout the vehicle, two of which sit in the rear seat of the car, and two more in the trunk (one in the spare tire well, and the other over the rear axle).