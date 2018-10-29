Ford Brings Seven Wild F-Series Pickup Truck Concepts to SEMA
Lift it, boost it, slam it—Ford wants you to know it's all possible.
Whether you’re into off-roading, raw performance, or even tailgating (the stationary kind), Ford is bringing something for every taste to SEMA in the form of seven F-Series pickup truck concepts, each with its own distinct character. Here’s a taste of what you can expect to see at the Ford booth at SEMA 2018 in Las Vegas.
Kurt Busch and ZB Customs F-150 Lariat Sport
An extended cab F-150 Lariat is normally a common midrange truck. This one is anything but. Under the hood lies a 5.0-liter V-8 equipped with an On3 twin-turbo setup, bringing the horsepower count to 1,000. The internals of the engine were modified by JE and Ford Performance to handle all of that power being sent to a 10-speed transmission.
ZB Customs then gave it 4.5-inch widebody fenders along with custom bumpers and a grille insert. The interior is adorned with alligator leather on the seats, armrests, and steering wheel. DezignWorks gave the truck its Axalta Electron Blue paint job plus a carbon spoiler and splitter to complete the race look.
Ford’s description of the truck doesn’t specify the meaning behind the Kurt Busch connection, but his name is on it...for some reason.
SpeedKore F-150 XLT Pro-Tuning Edition
This one is probably the most normal, low-rent truck of the bunch when it was born. What started out as just your average, workin’ man’s single-cab, short-bed, rear-wheel-drive F-150 XLT has been turned into a mean-mugging supercharged hot rod. Its 5.0-liter V-8 has been upgraded with a supercharger, cold air intake, and side-exit exhaust all courtesy of Ford Performance—plus MaxTrac front lowering spindles, Crown lowering springs, and massive eight-piston Brembo brakes. The truck rides on 22-inch HRE TR106 monoblock rims wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion tires.
SpeedKore added lightness to this rig with carbon fiber front fenders, splitter, taillight panel, exhaust tips, and interior trim. Speaking of the interior, Gabe’s Custom interiors gave this truck a new "European" leather interior. Custom gray PPG paint helps this truck keep a low profile while simultaneously standing out from the crowd.
Gen-2 Full-Race Motorsports F-150 XLT Sport Freak-O-Boost
You’ve heard of Ford’s EcoBoost engines, now get ready for the “Freak-O-Boost.” Hey, we didn't name it. Originally an F-150 XLT Sport with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6, this Freak-O-Boost turns up the head with upgrades to the turbos, intercooler, exhaust, charge pipes, and a cold air intake all from Full-Race. The truck demands attention with a vibrant orange and blue paint job along with Fiberwerx fenders and bedsides, Rogue Racing Enforcer bumpers, Maxxis RAZR MT tires, and custom lighting.
Transfer Flow F-150 Lariat Sport
We wouldn’t blame you for mistaking this F-150 for a Raptor, but it’s really a 4x4 Lariat Sport SuperCrew with a slew of off-road customizations by Transfer Flow. It's an adventurous off-roader for the whole family powered by a 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel V-6 with an upgraded Borla exhaust. It has off-road suspension with a Pro Comp six-inch Stage 2 coil-over kit and Pro Comp rims and tires, making it ready for any terrain.
The custom bumpers and roof rack come from Fab Fours and Transfer Flow tossed in a 50-gallon fuel tank and a 40-gallon auxiliary toolbox combo. It even has a movie projector screen for when you reach your destination, should the stars above not suffice.
Extang F-350 Super Duty Lariat
The only dually on the list is this F-350 Super Duty customized by Extang Truck Bed Covers in collaboration with college students, which kind of explains a lot. It's designed to be the ultimate tailgating truck with a slide-out game table, cooler, BBQ grill, and a huge OLED TV complete with sound system. With something like this, who needs a stadium?
Those aren’t the only mods. It also has a Ford Performance tailpipe, custom suspension by ARFT’s Speed Shop, an Air Lift Performance air management system, Fuel wheels with Dilente DX10 Bandit tires, and of course, a really nice hard folding bed cover by Extang.
Wilderness Collective F-250 Super Duty XLT FX4
If you liked Transfer Flow’s F-150 but think the diesel engine could use a couple more cylinders, then you’ll love this F-250 Super Duty customized by Wilderness Collective. It has an Icon Stage 5 suspension lift kit and WARN Industries manual front hub lockers, along with 20-inch Fifteen52 TurboMac wheels and enormous Toyo Open Country M/T 37 x 12.5 inch tires.
Various off-road customizations include a cab and bed rack, a rooftop tent, additional lighting, a WARN full recovery kit inside, and a Rugged Radios communication system. To prove that it’s not just for show, Justin Bauer of Wilderness Collective is driving this truck across the desert to SEMA.
DeBerti Design F-250 Super Duty Transformer Work Truck
An F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4x4 is already a great tool for getting the job done, but DeBerti Design took this one several steps further. This “Transformer Work Truck” adds a twin-turbo kit to the truck’s 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V-8, an air-to-liquid intercooler, an EGR kit, a cold-air intake, and a Ford Performance tailpipe bringing the horsepower rating up to 900.
Other mods include Eibach coils, Fox shocks, Hellwig airbags, and Ultra-Wheel beadlock rims with BFGoodrich KR2 37-inch tires. As for the exterior, the Transformer gets a custom-fabricated utility bed, pull-out bumper utility box, and custom alloy grille along with RIGID lighting. The custom interior ensures you’ll be comfortable while tackling just about any job you can imagine.
