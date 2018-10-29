Ford Splashes Onto SEMA Scene With 7 Off-Road 2019 Ranger Concepts

Ford is using the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas to show off a group of 2019 Ford Ranger concepts with off-roading in mind. These seven custom Rangers are made to display the versatility of the mid-size Ford pickup which will be hitting the American market in the coming months.

The concepts were developed as a collaboration between Ford and several aftermarket companies to show off how capable the Ranger is—this comes after a long hiatus for the model. Ford wants to give buyers a few ideas about the direction they can take their Ranger in.

All of the concepts are based on the Ford Ranger SuperCrew 4x4, and have either the Lariat or XLT trim packages. Each vehicle is powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder and have a Borla cat-back exhaust. Those are the base building blocks amongst the seven concepts as each takes a different approach from there.

The 2019 Ranger SEMA builds are listed below and are in corresponding order with their photos in the featured gallery: