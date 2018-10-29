Ford Splashes Onto SEMA Scene With 7 Off-Road 2019 Ranger Concepts
The 2018 SEMA show is the platform of choice for Ford to show-off the versatility of the 2019 Ranger.
Ford is using the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas to show off a group of 2019 Ford Ranger concepts with off-roading in mind. These seven custom Rangers are made to display the versatility of the mid-size Ford pickup which will be hitting the American market in the coming months.
The concepts were developed as a collaboration between Ford and several aftermarket companies to show off how capable the Ranger is—this comes after a long hiatus for the model. Ford wants to give buyers a few ideas about the direction they can take their Ranger in.
All of the concepts are based on the Ford Ranger SuperCrew 4x4, and have either the Lariat or XLT trim packages. Each vehicle is powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four-cylinder and have a Borla cat-back exhaust. Those are the base building blocks amongst the seven concepts as each takes a different approach from there.
The 2019 Ranger SEMA builds are listed below and are in corresponding order with their photos in the featured gallery:
- Air Design USA Ranger
- Xbox Ranger by Addictive Desert Designs
- Project Nightfall by A.R.E. Accessories
- Project Ranger X by BDS Suspension
- Ranger Pre-Runner by Ford Performance
- Baja-forged Ranger by LGE*CTS Motorsports
- Ranger Base Camp by Ford Performance
The shining star of the group is, arguably, the Ford Ranger Pre-Runner variant by Ford Performance. This is not quite as hardcore as the Ranger Raptor, but we won’t be getting the pleasure of having that model in North American anyway. The Pre-Runner is equipped with the FX4 Off-Road package that features an electronic locking rear differential and Fox/BDS suspension; it’s also covered with a two-tone black and white appearance package.
Another build from the Ford Performance team is the Ranger Base Camp concept that is made for camping or overlanding. It’s equipped with many different Ford Performance accessories ranging from a snorkel kit to undercarriage skid plates, with the SkyRise tent being the standout.
BDS Suspension, Airdesign USA, and Addictive Desert Designs have all built Ranger concepts with their unique takes on the truck as well.
