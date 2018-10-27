Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to be Featured in Factory Over-50 Racing Series

Series Elite, a “mature racing” series launched by Jaguar, is kicking off in the spring for drivers in their 50s and up. The new discipline will feature a full field of Jaguar XE SV Project 8 super saloons and take place across six rounds at top level U.K. and European race tracks.

Described by the organizers as “A one-make racing series exclusively for the mature driver, appealing to amateur and experienced racers alike,” Series Elite markets it as more of a lifestyle than just a race series. And while this might sound a little bit like the SCCA with a minimum age requirement, it’s more exclusive than that.

Another requirement to get into this organization: you’ve got to be pretty loaded because the price of admission supposedly covers the cost of a Project 8 and then some. The official website advertises that 20 Series Elite Jaguars, built to their specifications, will keep the playing field level amongst the drivers. Since it’s such a limited run, 20 of the 300 made is actually a significant stake in the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 production cars.

Series Elite founder Graeme Glew explains, “The opportunity to develop this awesome car into a fully fledged racer was one that I jumped at. Not only will our drivers own a fantastic race car, when they finally hang up their race boots, they can if they wish, convert their Project 8 back to a road going version, one of no more than 300 that will be made by Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations.”

The series begins in May of 2019, where the Jags will be transported to each event by the Series Elite organizers.