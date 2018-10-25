T-Pain Pays Homage to Rick and Morty With 'Pickle Rick' Themed Nissan Silvia Drift Car

In one of the most memorable episodes of the Adult Swim hit show Rick and Morty, Rick Sanchez turned himself into a pickle in an effort to avoid going to family therapy. The Pickle Rick meme was born and the internet hasn’t been the same ever since, even attracting the music industry's largest Autotune aficionados. If “existence is pain," as Mr. Meeseeks says it is, then this car’s existence is T-Pain. The rapper just got his Nissan Silvia S14.5 wrapped in a custom Pickle Rick livery by Atlanta vinyl wrap shop Midnight Wraps and performed a dramatic unveiling on Instagram. In the post below, T-Pain shows us what he’s got.

The Silvia is mostly green and, well, looks like a pickle with Rick’s face on the hood. A panicked-looking Mr. Meeseeks can be seen on the back of the car’s blue spoiler which says “LOOK AT ME!” on the other side. T-Pain just started getting into drifting in August of 2018 which is when he acquired his slide-happy Nissan. We don’t know much about the car, but according to Instagram, it sounds like it’s packing a GM LS3 V-8 under the hood which, as a crate engine, makes 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque. Considering the car is now dressed up as Pickle Rick, we have a feeling a few mechanical modifications have been made as well.