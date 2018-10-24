Take a Jaguar XE SV Project 8 for a Ride Around the Nürburgring
You can ride around The Green Hell in Jaguar’s fastest ever production car for $226.
Jaguar just announced the addition of the XE SV Project 8, equipped with Track Pack, as the latest member of the Jaguar Race Taxi fleet. Track visitors can go for a ride in the passenger seat of the fastest production four-door car at the famous Nürburgring racetrack, starting in mid-November. The experience will cost about $226 per lap for thrill seekers to reserve their spot.
So what does the $226 fee from Jaguar buy you at the Nürburgring Nordschleife? About 7:21.23-seconds around the circuit in the fastest ever production four-door sedan, give or take. The Nürburgring Race Taxi is a partially stripped out two-seater with Jaguar’s professional drivers behind the wheel.
While the fee won’t guarantee you a front seat to record-setting hot laps, the supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 engine will make for a 592-horsepower’s worth of fun. Jaguar promises that their drivers will demonstrate the performance and handling of the Project 8 during the lap, as passengers will experience speeds in excess of 155 mph and 1.3 G-forces, or more, around the 12.9-mile, 73-turn circuit, and up to 1.8 G-forces in the banked Karussell corner.
“The XE SV Project 8 demonstrated its incredible mix of raw speed and dynamic precision by setting a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record last year. Now, visitors to this sensational circuit—which played a pivotal role in the development of the ultimate Jaguar XE—will get the chance to experience the full track capability of the world’s fastest four-door sedan.” said Phil Talboys, Jaguar Land Rover European engineering operations manager.
The XE SV Project 8 is the most extreme street legal car made by Jaguar. It is engineered and hand-assembled by their Special Vehicle Operations division, with some of the top technologies and design materials in the world incorporated into the design.
If you have $192,000 to spare, you can get in the driver’s seat of your own Project 8, which is said to sprint to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 200 mph.
For those just looking for a taste of the car at “The Green Hell,” rides can be reserved online through the end of the season and will start back up again when the track opens in 2019.
