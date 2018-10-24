Take a Jaguar XE SV Project 8 for a Ride Around the Nürburgring

Jaguar just announced the addition of the XE SV Project 8, equipped with Track Pack, as the latest member of the Jaguar Race Taxi fleet. Track visitors can go for a ride in the passenger seat of the fastest production four-door car at the famous Nürburgring racetrack, starting in mid-November. The experience will cost about $226 per lap for thrill seekers to reserve their spot.

So what does the $226 fee from Jaguar buy you at the Nürburgring Nordschleife? About 7:21.23-seconds around the circuit in the fastest ever production four-door sedan, give or take. The Nürburgring Race Taxi is a partially stripped out two-seater with Jaguar’s professional drivers behind the wheel.