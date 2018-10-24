Poetic Ford Mustang Ad Banned in Great Britain For Promoting 'Unsafe Driving'

A Ford Mustang commercial featuring shots of stressed-out office workers under a voiceover reading the famous Dylan Thomas poem "Do not go gentle into that good night" has been banned in the United Kingdom after the country's famously strict advertising regulators ruled that it encouraged dangerous driving—despite the fact that the only shot of the car shows it pulling out of a parking garage and driving sedately down a city street.

First reported by the BBC on Wednesday, the action came about after a full 12 people saw the ad and took time out of their day to write a stern note to Britain's Advertising Standards Authority to complain about its content. We recognize that auto manufacturers can sometimes hint at quasi-legal situations in promoting their products—remember the Mercedes-Benz street race Super Bowl ad?—but seriously, take a look at the clip below and see if you can spot the problem here.

The ad was produced by a division of advertising giant WPP called Global Team Blue, who must have thought they had a true hit on their hands with the broody, almost literary vibe. It shows a series of blue-toned urban office drones getting slowly fed up with the mundanity around them; a spilled coffee, a broken printer, an annoying boss, and a crowded elevator are all emblematic of the never-ending grind toward an identical tomorrow. Thomas' words echo in our heads: Rage, rage against the dying of the light.