Luxury Car Crash Leaves 1 Man Dead and 3 Drivers Behind Bars

The accident occurred near the Northern Slovakian town of Dolny Kubin, about 25 miles from the Polish border where the cars were said to have been cruising with another group of high-horsepower and luxury cars they had linked up with at an earlier Cars and Coffee event, according to social media posts.

The AMG can be seen illegally passing the row of vehicles in an oncoming traffic lane. Shortly afterward, the Ferrari can be seen with the Cayenne following closely behind. At the last minute, the Ferrari can be seen attempting to merge over to avoid the oncoming traffic. The following distance of the Porsche SUV created a problem for the pair; resulting in the Cayenne striking the 458 before colliding head-first with the Skoda.

According to police, the average speed of the vehicles was around 135 mph prior to the crash.