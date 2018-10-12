An EcoBoost-Powered Ford GT40 Is Coming to SEMA
It was built by Superformance which is calling the car ‘Future Forty.’
Irvine, California-based speed shop Superformance is known for its incredible work with legendary performance cars like the 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport replica that it just let us drive. One of the shop’s specialties is the Ford GT40 and its newest creation will be considered a step forward to some, but probably sacrilege to most.
Superformance has taken an EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 that powers the new Ford GT and dropped it into an MkI GT40, the result of which is being called the “Future Forty.”
Future Forty will make its debut at SEMA later this month. We have no pictures and few details about it at this time, but what we do know is the aforementioned engine swap is a one-off custom exhaust courtesy of MagnaFlow with a pair of Honeywell Garrett turbos, and a livery on the old car that’s inspired by the new car so expect to see some red, white, and blue.
The mostly-aluminum 3.5-liter V-6 we’re talking about makes 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque in the production Ford GT. We don’t know what kind of numbers it’s making in Future Forty, but we’re sure all will be revealed at SEMA. By comparison, the production MkI GT40 was powered by a 4.7-liter V-8 that made 335 hp and 336 pound-feet of torque which were pretty strong numbers in the mid-1960s.
The car is being unveiled by MagnaFlow on Oct. 30 at 11:00 a.m. PST at SEMA in Las Vegas. If it’s even half as good as Superformance’s Corvette Grand Sport replica, even the most ardent purists will have a hard time complaining about Future Forty.
- RELATEDWatch a Superformance Ford GT40 Get Put Through Its PacesDriveTribe gets intimate with a continuation of Ford's legendary Le Mans racer.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving the Superformance 1963 Corvette Grand Sport: The Legend of Zora Lives OnA faithful recreation proves dreams never die.READ NOW
- RELATEDOne of the Three Ford GT40s to Win 1966 24 Hours Le Mans Goes to Auction for $12MThis car helped give Ford its first ever win at Le Mans, and now it's going under the hammer in Monterey.READ NOW
- RELATEDRoy Lunn, Father of the Ford GT40 and Jeep Cherokee, Passes Away at 92From SUVs to supercars, the industry wouldn't be what it is today without Lunn's influence.READ NOW
- RELATEDMatech Ford GT Harkens Back to the Original GT40 Race CarAnd you can buy it on eBay...if you have the money.READ NOW