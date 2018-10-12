GM Temporarily Activates OnStar in Areas Affected by Hurricane Michael

General Motors is offering help to those in areas affected by Hurricane Michael by activating OnStar Crisis Assist for owners of compatible vehicles across its brand lineups. The service is meant to assist GM owners in navigating safely around the aftermath of the storm in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

OnStar's Crisis Assist team is able to help route vehicles away from danger, direct vehicles to nearby shelters, or even book a hotel room from the car's cockpit. The service will also function as a Wi-Fi hotspot for individuals to connect their devices to as a convenience. It might not seem like much, but Netflix on a cell phone plan with a data cap might not be very useful. Additionally, should the need arise, OnStar can help coordinate emergency rescue efforts or evacuation in the event of a disaster.

Even though the storm has already made landfall and wreaked havoc throughout the South East, the aftermath of Hurricane Michael's damage continues to be felt. Flooding is present along major throughways and entire sections of paved roads have even been wiped out or badly damaged, so should an individual be traveling and unexpectedly damage their vehicles, OnStar can be there to help assist.