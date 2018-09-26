BMW Will Unveil the All-New 3 Series at Paris Motor Show Next Week

BMW will pull the wraps off its newest 3 Series at the 2018 Paris Motor Show next week, the automaker confirmed on Wednesday.

Official details on the seventh-generation 3 Series are fairly scarce, as BMW is keeping the bulk of the info a secret until Oct. 2. However, the Germans did release a single photo of the upcoming platform, showcasing the all-new model's stout stature, wide signature kidney grille, and a subtle glance at the car's puddle lights.

BMW also released a video of its new baby working its way down the assembly line. The footage gives us a better look at the car's styling and throws a few hints about what to expect. A digital instrument cluster can also be seen in the video, along with a very wide and design-integral infotainment system that appears to be the staple design element of the vehicle's dashboard. Paddle shifters can also be seen tucked behind the steering wheel, likely controlling the new eight-speed automatic gearbox that BMW has reportedly implanted as a standard feature in the upcoming car.