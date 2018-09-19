Report: Chrysler 300 Will Be Replaced by an Electric Crossover in 2020

Chrysler will reportedly phase out its full-size 300 sedan in 2020 and replace it with an electric crossover of some sort.

Automotive News claims that a Canadian union boss hinted that the sedan might be going away relatively soon, but nothing is confirmed at this point. However, the vehicle that could potentially replace it is a road-going variant of the futuristic Chrysler Portal concept.

"It's all been secondhand information, but the 300 is going to be gone and replaced by a CUV," explained Jaspal Brar, president of Unifor chapter 1285, in an interview with Automotive News on Monday. Brar is the president of chapter 1285 of Unifor. "That's been thrown out there before. But, we're waiting for something more definitive. We're anticipating something sooner rather than later."

Unifor is a Canadian labor union, with chapter 1285 being based in Brampton, Ontario. Its members are comprised of regional automotive laborers, some of whom are employed at FCA's Brampton plant, where the Chrysler 300 is assembled. FCA reportedly invested $325 million in the factory in 2016, retooling its assembly lines and paint facilities. The automaker reportedly declined to comment on Brar's allegations that the 300 would be replaced in 2020.