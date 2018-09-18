The Online Configurator for the 335-HP 2019 Ford Edge ST Is Now Live

The configurator lets you select from four different trims; SE, SEL, Titanium and ST. The ST starts at under $43,000 for the company's first truly performance-oriented utility. In order to carry the ST badge, the vehicle has to meet certain internal performance metrics. The current Edge Sport isn't subjected to the same requirement. The difference is the ST badge means it's an official Ford Performance product, like the Ford GT and Focus RS .

Ford announced a significant refresh to their Edge crossover earlier this year, including the addition of an all-new, 335-horsepower Edge ST performance version. As we are nearing the launch of the vehicle, you can now figure out what the perfect Edge will look like and how much it will cost. So if you're looking for an excuse to waste some time at work, the configurator for the 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST is now live.

Ford is pushing the performance value of the Edge ST, and it's quick to point out that a performance SUV from Mercedes-Benz, which only makes 4 pound-feet of torque more than the Edge ST's 380, is $17,000 more expensive.

“There is nothing like the new Edge ST. As far as true performance SUVs at this price point, Edge ST is really one of a kind," said Edge's brand manager Cristina Aquino.

The only performance option that isn't standard on the ST is the ST Performance Brake Package. It includes red brake calipers clamped to 18-inch front and rear vented brake rotors, performance pads with vented brake shields, 21-inch black wheels, and summer-only tires. The Drive reached out to Ford for specifics on the tires, and it confirmed they are Pirelli P-Zeros.

All Edge models, including the ST, come with Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety system. That includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a lane-keeping system, automatic high beams and a rearview camera that includes a built-in washer.

If you're an option box checker, a maxed-out Edge ST totals $52,124 before a $995 destination charge. Thankfully the Ford Performance Blue unique color for ST is a no-cost option.