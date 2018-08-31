Production Commences for New 2019 Porsche Macan

Series production for the newly revamped 2019 Porsche Macan has started. The first vehicle being produced has a Mamba Green Metallic exterior paintjob and will go to a Chinese customer. China has become the highest-selling market for Porsche, with more than 100,000 vehicles deliveried since its market launch in 2014. And the Porsche Macan is particularly popular. The high demand for the compact SUV has led to the rate of production being increased. By Sept. 1, production of the new Macan at the Leipzig site will grow to over 420 units per day, matching the production rate for its predecessor in just a few days.

The new Porsche Macan celebrated its global debut in Shanghai in July 2018. A number of revisions to the exterior mean that the compact SUV adorns as sportier outlook now. The rear has been given a thorough re-design and with the addition of the three-dimensional LED light strip it aligns itself further with the rest of the Porsche family. The body shop at the Leipzig plant was expanded and optimized to create a dedicated area for the production of the rear lid and to accommodate the new production numbers of the compact SUV.