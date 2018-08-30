Police: Florida Uber Driver Shoots, Kills Man In 'Classic Stand Your Ground' Case

Police in Florida report that a man was shot and killed by an Uber driver when he was nearly forced off the road and threatened with bodily injury on Tuesday morning. Police say that the shooter, a licensed security guard and holder of a concealed weapons permit, was justified in shooting the hot-tempered man who thought his girlfriend was inside the car.

The Uber driver, Robert Westlake, recorded the entire exchange on his dash camera. The brief clip shows Jason Boek illegally passing Westlake's Hyundai Elentra in his Ford pickup truck, then swerving in front of him before immediately opening the door and jumping out to exchange words with Westlake in the wee hours of the morning.

Briefly, Boek can be seen with a phone in his hand as he steps out of the vehicle, however, the flash of the phone's white bezel was so quick that it is unlikely that Westlake was unable to identify the device as such, especially given Boek's next action. He extended his right arm and raised the phone tp eye-level, a similar stance to how one might hold a handgun. If that wasn't enough, Boek's only words to Westlake were damning.

"You know I got a pistol?" said Boek while approaching Westlake with his arm still raised. "You want me to [redacted] shoot you?"