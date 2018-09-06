DriveTribe Has Lost $16 Million in Two Years. Has it Also Lost its Way?

This didn't bother Fenske too much, who decided to write articles and link to his videos in the meantime, but Martin was furious. He explained that he lives in a rural part of England with very slow internet; uploading a 4K YouTube video can take days, making it unworkable to double upload on DriveTribe. Then there was the fact that DriveTribe offered no viewer or reader metrics, or a way for its creators to make money.

But by far the biggest frustration for Martin was how DriveTribe opened the floodgates for anyone to create a tribe without being vetted immediately after launching, thereby grenading the guided and organized environment that the first tribe leaders thought they were forming. He describes watching, "hand on forehead," as a second Lotus tribe popped up within a day, then a third, then twenty, and now 48 different tribes that all proclaim to be the home for various shades of Lotus lovers. Like The Lotus Condition, most are empty shells now. It's not clear how many of the estimated 30,000 other tribes are as well.

"There aren’t a lot of Lotus cars or people. On a site like DriveTribe, the minute you start dividing up communities like that—it’s like trying to feed 5,000 with one M&M," Martin said. "It’s just not going to work. It’s fundamentally broken."

It didn't help that every time Martin loaded the homepage, he kept seeing the same three faces rather than the promised variety of highlighted content from tribes near and far. Somehow throwaway pictures or one-liners from Clarkson, Hammond, and May seemed always to be at the top, as did the polished content from DriveTribe's small in-house video team. Why keep toiling away for free when you'll never beat the house?

Tribe Leaders Call it Quits

Martin lasted around two months on DriveTribe before throwing in the towel and focusing on YouTube. A non-scientific survey of random tribes shows he's not the only one who barely made it to 2017, with large numbers of both tribes and user profiles showing little to no activity in the last 12 months. Yet a Digiday article from November of last year detailing the site's first foray into advertising proudly mentions it reaching the magical mark of 1 million user accounts. How many are dormant like Martin's, we can't say. The company's claim of its registered users each interacting with at least one piece of DriveTribe content per day clearly can't be taken at face value.

No one at DriveTribe would comment on the record for this story, but a source within the company told The Drive that the site has pulled in an average of 10 million unique visitors per month this year and now reaches about 300 million people worldwide. Very respectable numbers—if they're true. The source also pointed to the headline-grabbing money losses as essential for building the site's audience into a place where they can start real paid partnerships with companies and actually make money. It appears to be working for now, with the first extended campaign with Audi currently underway. It's also got 4 million followers on its Facebook page (presumably the result of organic growth), and a much smaller Twitter presence.

It does make us wonder how it took DriveTribe so long to start selling ads against the presence of Clarkson, Hammond, and May—you know, the former hosts of what was at one point the most popular show in the world, full stop—who had the eyes of enthusiasts everywhere fixed on them for much of 2016. Most major online startups don't immediately start printing money, but DriveTribe had everything going for it at launch: an interesting idea, a built-in user base in the trio's fans, and precious, invaluable buzz. What it didn't have, it seems, is a real plan to capitalize on any of that—not uncommon in the world of celebrity-backed outfits.

Even though we don't have access to direct traffic numbers or user data, there are still a couple circumstantial points to consider here. Unlike Martin, Fenske has maintained his Engineering Explained tribe and actually done some freelance work directly for DriveTribe; when you go to the "Discover" page to find new tribes, his is one of the first under the "Tribes We Love" section at the top. Seems like it worked out for everyone? Well...

"I went to my YouTube analytics to see how much of an effect all of this has really had. Turns out, over the time of posting on DriveTribe I’ve seen 860,000 views on my YouTube videos from it," Fenske said. That's 860,000 over two years—sounds okay, until you consider that his videos from this summer alone have combined for over five million views on YouTube in the last two months.