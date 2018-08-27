China's Didi Chuxing Suspends Carpooling Service After Driver Murders Passenger

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing has suspended its Hitch carpooling service following the alleged rape and murder of a 20-year-old female passenger in the Chinese city of Wenzhou, reports Reuters. This is the second death associated with the service this year.

On Saturday, a driver identified only as Zhong was detained by local police. In a statement, the police said he had confessed to raping and killing a female passenger he had picked up on Friday. Police also said the body had been recovered and an investigation was ongoing.

Didi said the driver had no prior criminal record, and had provided authentic documentation and passed a facial recognition test before starting work. However, the company said a complaint had been made against the driver on Thursday by a passenger who claimed Zhong had driven them to a remote place and attempted to follow the passenger after they exited the car. The South China Morning Post reported that Zhong "physically altered the appearance of his number plate" before picking up his victim.