Jaguar I-Pace Sets a Laguna Seca Electric Car Lap Record

Base Tesla Model 3s come with 50 kilowatt-hour batteries with 210 miles of range, which can be upgraded to 75 kilowatt-hours for 310 miles of range. The I-Pace, however, has 90 kilowatt-hour battery that offers just 240 miles per charge. It is unclear how quickly the Tesla Model 3 Performance can lap Laguna Seca, and though it'd have to slash more than ten seconds from its best known time to beat the I-Pace, that shouldn't be too hard with its added performance and the right driver.

Is it unfair to compare a compact performance sedan to a crossover? Perhaps not, but maybe so, since Jaguar touts the I-Pace as the vehicle of choice for an upcoming electric spec series starring the model.

The 2019 Jaguar I-Pace will be on sale later this year, starting at $69,500, and if you're willing to spend a lot more on an electric Jaguar, consider lining up for an electric E-Type instead.