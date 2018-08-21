This Street Legal 2004 Ford GT Prototype is Going to Auction with No Reserve

It sounds like this GT is no garage queen. The current owner recently took it on a 4.5-hour road trip to the Amelia Island Concours. It’s been properly maintained to keep it going as a useable road car with recent updates like a rewired electrical system and a new clutch. Being a Florida car, the air conditioning works just fine.

There are a few quirks to this GT CP4 that you won’t find on any of the production versions of the car. It has a formed carbon fiber inner clamshell skin which added lightness but was presumably just too expensive to make it to production. This GT also has a black powder-coated supercharger and valve covers while production models had chrome superchargers and blue valve covers. The biggest exterior difference is amber-colored front turn signals, so if you ever happen to see a Ford GT with amber indicators in traffic, it’s one of these super rare CP models.

Out of the four GT prototypes that we know exist, this is the only one with a current title and the only one that isn’t governed to 15 mph. It’s been maintained by a Ford Certified Master GT Technician in the whole time it’s been in the Godbey Family Collection since 2012.

The last one of these Ford GT CP cars to sell at auction went for $750,000, which is an awful lot to spend on a car that can’t exceed 15 mph. This one, being capable of speeds well in excess of 15 mph, is likely to fetch a higher price than that, but Worldwide Auctioneers isn’t predicting a hammer price. Though with no reserve, you can bet a new owner is definitely leaving Auburn with this car in September.