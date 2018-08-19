This Long Lost Experimental Mustang Shelby GT500 Was Just Found in a Texas Field

Back in the 1960s, Carroll Shelby was conducting some experiments on Ford Mustangs as he was formulating his legendary Mustang Shelby GT500 that would change the rules of production performance cars. Part of his process was taking two Mustang notchback coupes, a green model and a red one, and using them as test mules for his performance parts to see what would work and what wouldn’t in the car that would eventually make it to production.

When Shelby was done with these two projects, he sent them back to Ford to be crushed which, sadly, is just what happens to experimental prototypes like this. However, we know the green example, which is unofficially known as The Green Hornet , survived and is owned by Craig Jackson (the “Jackson” in Barrett-Jackson). The Green Hornet was actually up for auction in 2013 but didn’t meet the reserve with the highest bid only going to $1.9 million.

But what about the red one? Nobody really knew what happened to it until now. Thought to have been crushed like it was supposed to, the very same Craig Jackson who owns the sibling of “Little Red” has found the second notchback GT500 test mule rotting in a field in Texas according to Fox News. Restoring the Green Hornet motivated Jackson to find its long lost counterpart and he found it hiding in plain sight. Talk about a barn find.