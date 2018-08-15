2019 Nissan Sentra: More of the Same

Year, Make, Model: If the 2019 Nissan Sentra looks the same as last year's model, then that's because it is. The four-door remains largely unchanged making the new model year a carryover.

Topline: The seventh-generation Sentra, which arrived at dealerships in late 2012 as a 2013 model year, enters its seventh year of production. Having received a facelift for the 2016 model year, Sentra sticks with its tired but true formula.

What's New: The SV Special Edition package features larger wheels, several of Nissan's advanced Safety Shield Technologies, power moonroof and more. While the Safety Shield Technologies are standard on this package, they are available for other trims as well. By comparison, the 2019 Toyota Corolla and 2019 Honda Civic come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P and Honda Sensing across all trims.

As this new package is introduced, another is dropped altogether. A spokesperson from Nissan confirmed in a statement to The Drive that the Midnight Edition won’t be available on the 2019 Sentra. Midnight Edition added a splash of black to the exterior—alloy wheels, rear spoiler, side mirror covers and more.

Quotable: "The Sentra SR offers a sportier appearance, with unique design 17-inch 10-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels, lower body side sill extensions, rear spoiler with integrated LED brake light, fog lights and chrome exhaust tip finisher," Nissan said in a press release. "The Sentra NISMO's motorsports-inspired exterior features NISMO signature "layered double wing" design treatments in the front, side and rear lower body panels, with thin red stripe accents wrapping the lower panels."

What You Need to Know: With annual sales of over 200,000, Nissan is opting not to take a big risk by redesigning Sentra. Instead, it seems to be keeping up appearances while waiting for the competition to blink first. Sentra will continue to be available with a choice of two four-cylinder engines: A standard 1.8-liter producing up to 130 horsepower and a 1.6-liter turbocharged option good for 188 hp. The 2019 Sentra starts at $17,790, an increase of $800 from the outgoing model. It's now on sale at your local Nissan dealership.