Netflix Greenlights Two New Car Shows, Renews 'Fastest Car'

Netflix is pushing deeper into the world of automobiles, as well as unscripted television. The company announced on Tuesday that it would be debuting two brand new car-based series to its digital content streaming platform, as well as renewing one of its hits from earlier this year, "Fastest Car."

The first title announced, "Car Masters: Rust to Riches," is an eight-episode series which begs the question: "What does it take to turn $1,000 into $100,000?" According to Netflix, the series focuses on Mark Towel and his staff at Gotham Garage, an aptly-named company which focuses on more than just custom Batmobile replicas. The customs shop builds vehicles for movies and television use, as well as pretty spot-on replicas for personal use. Not many other details have been announced regarding this title just yet, but based off some of the work that the shop has produced, it appears to be a more niche crossover between shows like "Fast N' Loud" and "Monster Garage." Expect the title to launch on September 14.

Its second title, "Hyperdrive," is a competition series that pits drivers against one another on an automotive obstacle source that Netflix says is one of the largest ever created. There will be 10 episodes featuring cars and their drivers from around the world attempting to win a high-stakes tournament; perhaps like "Fastest Car," but not in a straight line. Netflix has been caught filming this series over the past few months in Rochester, New York, prompting an outcry by locals over the noise produced while vehicles took to the course. A few videos have even been spotted around the internet showing a plethora of expensive, customized, or otherwise fun-looking cars engaging in general hoonery. This series is slated for release sometime in 2019.