Tesla Says 99 Percent of the U.S. Population Lives Within 150 Miles of a Supercharger

Tesla's Supercharging network is one of the most mature electric car charging infrastructures in the world, though other vendor's future technology may risk the viability of current generation Tesla hardware. One thing in particular that Musk & Co. happened to do extremely well was establish a branded charging network that its cars could call home, and most even do it at no additional cost beyond the purchase price of the car. Recently, the automaker tweeted a surprising fact about the accessibility of its charging network: 99 percent of the U.S. population lives within 150 miles of a Tesla Supercharger.

While charging an electric car at home home is the ideal scenario (and part of Tesla's sustainable energy goal), you can't always account for each and every charge. If you go on a road trip that exceeds the range of your car, you won't be able to cover that without a supplemented energy source; that's where the Supercharging network comes into play. Tesla deploys a number of both Level 2 destination and Level 3 fast chargers around the U.S., all of which are available for customers to charge their Teslas at-will. Best of all, some customers who have purchase a qualifying Model 3, Model S, or Model X have access to this charging network at no additional cost.

But just how will your navigation know where to take you? Other than the functionality being baked-in to Tesla's navigation system, anyone can actually pre-plan a route on Tesla's website using its Trips tool.

For example: over the weekend, my family and I packed up my wife's Toyota Venza and hightailed it from Pennsylvania to Boston. Over the 760 mile round-trip, we spent about $120 in gas. According to Tesla, if we owned a vehicle with free unlimited supercharging, we would have saved around $100 (or a bit more, according to our real-world number) thanks to the charging network. But if we were using the pay-per-use Supercharging model, we would have saved about $18. Though the number itself may seem insignificant to the overall cost of fuel, it still represents a cost savings of around 15 percent.