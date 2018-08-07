Honda Civic Type R Sets Lap Record for FWD Production Cars At Hungaroring GP Circuit

The fastest lap time around the Hungaroring GP circuit in a front-wheel drive production car has been set by a Honda Civic Type R, again.

Piloted by Jenson Button, former Formula 1 World Champion and current NSX Super GT driver, it clocked a time of 2:10.19.

The Hungaroring circuit is one of the most technical tracks in Europe. Its twisty and narrow 2.72-mile layout features plenty of tight corners and a complex chicane.

The 38-year-old Button who turned back the clock with this remarkable lap record said, “We came here to the Hungaroring, where I won my first F1 race in 2006 with Honda, to set a new front-wheel drive production lap record in the new Type R, and I’m very happy that we did it!” He added, “The first thing I noticed when I left the pit lane was how neutral the car was. I come from a background that is not front-wheel drive focused, so it was very different for me but because the Type R is so well balanced it was instantly really enjoyable.”

Aside from the car’s general performance, he also had a thing or two to say about the brakes and transmission. Jenson stated, “The thing that surprised me most is how late you can brake with this car. The manual gearbox works really well, too. Most cars these days don’t come with manual boxes, so it’s nice to have that manual feel. You always feel a lot more connected to the car.”