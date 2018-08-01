Oh Look, It's a $1.2 Million, Bulletproof Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Stretch Limo

The idea of driving around in an armored vehicle has an undeniable sexiness to it. It imparts an aura of mystery and invincibility, even if you’re just going out for burgers. That aura persists all the way up to the moment you actually do it...at which point you realize you’ve made a horrible decision, because riding in an armored vehicle—thanks to the extra tonnage in bullet- and bomb-proof plating required and the strain that mass induces on everything from the suspension to the engine—is about as much fun as getting hit in the head with a sledgehammer. You’re better off just taking your chances with the mob.

If you’re still convinced you need to invest in your own mobile protection, though, take a look at the new Inkas Armored Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Limo. This stretched, high-riding Geländewagen has a luxurious living-room for an interior, packing 4K television, a bar, and captain’s chairs—but it can also withstand 7.62mm NATO rounds from high-powered rifles as well as a pair of DM51 hand grenades tossed underneath the vehicle for good measure. That bulletproofing standard—CEN 1063 BR7—is the highest grade established by international standards. All that bulletproofing will cost you, though; the Inkas G63 costs a cool $1.2 million. (Though really, aren’t you worth it?)