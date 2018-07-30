You Can Now Drive Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car in Gran Turismo Sport

Beyond cars, GT Sport also gets a brand new fantasy track, Circuit de Sainte-Croix, located in a fictional south of France. Stretching up to 5.9 miles, Sainte-Croix boasts three different layouts for players to learn and master.

The reigning champ's former ride is joined by six other new vehicles of wildly varying exoticness. The game gets Mazda's legendary 787B Le Mans racer, a Ford GTLM test car lifted from previous games, and a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO . That superstar lineup is balanced by a humble trio of open-top kei cars in the Daihatsu Copen, Honda Beat, and Honda S660. Here's the official list:

The update also adds the option to buy certain in-game cars in exchange for real cash. Thankfully, these microtransactions are purely optional and limited to virtual vehicles priced under 2 million in-game credits.

Racing suits and helmets can now be customized and included in GT Sport's "Scapes" photo mode allowing for some dope shots of your virtual self striking a pose next to your virtual ride.

Fans of the game's singleplayer mode can look forward to three new events that take advantage of the most recently added cars: a Lightweight K Cup for small Japanese things with less than 660 cc under the hood, a Nostalgic Car Festival for cars made before 1979, and a Mercedes AMG Grand Prix that lets players impersonate Lewis Hamilton among a field of other Lewis Hamilton impersonators.