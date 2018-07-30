You Can Now Drive Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car in Gran Turismo Sport
Six other cars and a new French track round out the game's July update.
Update 1.23 for Gran Turismo Sport dropped Monday and headlining the free content drop is Lewis Hamilton's 2017 Mercedes AMG F1 car.
The reigning champ's former ride is joined by six other new vehicles of wildly varying exoticness. The game gets Mazda's legendary 787B Le Mans racer, a Ford GTLM test car lifted from previous games, and a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO. That superstar lineup is balanced by a humble trio of open-top kei cars in the Daihatsu Copen, Honda Beat, and Honda S660. Here's the official list:
- Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 EQ Power+ 2017
- Daihatsu Copen Active Top ’02
- Honda Beat ’91
- Honda S660 ’15
- Ferrari 250 GTO CN.3729GT ’62
- Ford GT LM Spec II Test Car
- Mazda 787B ’91
Beyond cars, GT Sport also gets a brand new fantasy track, Circuit de Sainte-Croix, located in a fictional south of France. Stretching up to 5.9 miles, Sainte-Croix boasts three different layouts for players to learn and master.
The update also adds the option to buy certain in-game cars in exchange for real cash. Thankfully, these microtransactions are purely optional and limited to virtual vehicles priced under 2 million in-game credits.
Racing suits and helmets can now be customized and included in GT Sport's "Scapes" photo mode allowing for some dope shots of your virtual self striking a pose next to your virtual ride.
Fans of the game's singleplayer mode can look forward to three new events that take advantage of the most recently added cars: a Lightweight K Cup for small Japanese things with less than 660 cc under the hood, a Nostalgic Car Festival for cars made before 1979, and a Mercedes AMG Grand Prix that lets players impersonate Lewis Hamilton among a field of other Lewis Hamilton impersonators.
Gran Turismo Sport is available now for PlayStation 4.
- RELATEDNissan and Gran Turismo on Hunt for Top Driving, Gaming TalentThe top Nissan drivers will win a trip to the NISMO Festival at the Fuji International Speedway.READ NOW
- RELATEDGran Turismo Sport Gets Le Mans and Nine New Cars in Free May UpdateJust in time for June's 24-hour IRL race.READ NOW
- RELATEDYou Can Now Drive the Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept in Gran Turismo SportThe production-ready real thing will drop in early 2019.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo Concept Mates Video Games With Formula EThis crazy 805-horsepower concept car will act as Formula E's new race taxi, but you can drive it yourself in Gran Turismo Sport.READ NOW
- RELATEDLewis Hamilton Kicks Off Summer Break with Hungarian Grand Prix WinHamilton achieves his biggest championship lead of the season...But does this portend a challenge later on?READ NOW