Three Mercedes-Benz Stunners to Watch out for at Sotheby's Monterey Auction
Some of the world's wealthiest collectors will drool over these stunning Silver Arrows.
Monterey Car Week is right around the corner, so that means that some of the world's wealthiest and most experienced car collectors are currently ogling the catalogs of the many auctions that will take place during the glamorous week at the Californian coastal town. And while most aficionados will get lured by the bright red Ferraris or yellow Lambos, one of these Silver Arrows, or maybe all three, will be on the short-list of the more understated collectors present at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction on Aug. 24.
These drool-worthy Mercedes-Benz vehicles range from 1961, 1998, and 2017, perfectly highlighting the progression in technology and approach to automotive engineering of the famous German automaker throughout the decades. Furthermore, three different price ranges show just how valuable certain past models have become and lay down some sort of precedent for current models that could one day be worth millions.
1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
It's not often that a vehicle is widely accepted as a "unicorn" throughout the car community, but somehow this silver stunner has done it. Perhaps it's the racecar look that simply mesmerizes whoever lays their eyes on it in addition to the larger-than-life attitude that the LeMans-inspired machine exudes. Only 25 vehicles were ever made, and this sample with only 932 miles is car number nine. Wondering how much cash it takes to take one of these unicorns home? RM Sotheyby's estimates between $4.25 million and $5.25 million.
1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster
Nothing says "Mercedes" more than 300 SL. And while this black beauty doesn't feature the iconic Gullwing doors, it's simply a beautiful reminder of the Silver Arrows of yore. Freshly restored and believed to only have seen 17,000 miles over the course of its life, the $1.5 million price estimate almost sounds like a bargain.
2017 Mercedes-AMG GT3 "Laureus"
This modern Silver Arrow is quite dazzling, quite literally. This GT3-spec racer was built by Mercedes-AMG to benefit the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation, which will receive the proceeds from the sale of this vehicle. This never-raced sample features a unique chromed paint job with a mirrored finish and 650 horsepower, which is higher than the regular GT3 model. The reason being that this is chassis number 50 and it was built to celebrate AMG's 50th anniversary. Its price estimate is a cool $400,000 to $600,000.
