Three Mercedes-Benz Stunners to Watch out for at Sotheby's Monterey Auction

Monterey Car Week is right around the corner, so that means that some of the world's wealthiest and most experienced car collectors are currently ogling the catalogs of the many auctions that will take place during the glamorous week at the Californian coastal town. And while most aficionados will get lured by the bright red Ferraris or yellow Lambos, one of these Silver Arrows, or maybe all three, will be on the short-list of the more understated collectors present at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction on Aug. 24.

These drool-worthy Mercedes-Benz vehicles range from 1961, 1998, and 2017, perfectly highlighting the progression in technology and approach to automotive engineering of the famous German automaker throughout the decades. Furthermore, three different price ranges show just how valuable certain past models have become and lay down some sort of precedent for current models that could one day be worth millions.

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR