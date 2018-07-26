The Automotive World and Beyond Reacts to Sergio Marchionne's Death
From Formula 1 racing teams to direct competitors, everyone is mourning the famous Italian.
Sergio Marchionne, the last icon of the executive branch of the automotive industry, was confirmed dead on Wednesday morning after allegedly suffering an embolism while undergoing shoulder surgery. The unforeseen complications led to Marchionne going into a coma that he never came back from. Now, the automotive industry and business sector mourn the loss of a true leader.
The Italian-Canadian came from humble beginnings, and it wasn't until his family fled to Toronto due to a hostile sociopolitical climate in Italy that Marchionne's prowess became evident during his school years and eventually the workforce. During his entire career, but primarily during his tenure at Fiat Chrysler, Marchionne gained a reputation for turning around failing corporations—and wearing sweaters rather than suits.
However, one of Marchionne's biggest feats wasn't to bring business units back to profitability but to earn the respect of his peers and even his competitors, most of whom have shared their sadness through public statements or social media posts.
FCA Group
Bill Ford - Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company
Mary Barra - Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company
Scuderia Ferrari - Formula 1 Team
Jean Todt - FIA President
Tim Cook - Apple Chief Executive Officer
Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada
Andy Palmer - Aston Martin CEO
Ralph Gilles - FCA President of Product Design
Dieter Zetsche - Daimler AG Chairman (Mercedes-Benz)
Fernando Alonso - F1 World Champion & Former Ferrari Driver
Felipe Massa - Former Ferrari Formula 1 Driver
NYSE - The New York Stock Exchange
Gov. Rick Snyder - Michigan Governor
Josh "Chop" Towbin - America's Largest FCA Franchise Owner
Zak Brown - McLaren CEO
F1 - Formula One World Championship
Juventus FC - Italian Soccer Team
Dr. Ralph Speth - Jaguar Land Rover CEO
