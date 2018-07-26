The Automotive World and Beyond Reacts to Sergio Marchionne's Death

Sergio Marchionne, the last icon of the executive branch of the automotive industry, was confirmed dead on Wednesday morning after allegedly suffering an embolism while undergoing shoulder surgery. The unforeseen complications led to Marchionne going into a coma that he never came back from. Now, the automotive industry and business sector mourn the loss of a true leader.

The Italian-Canadian came from humble beginnings, and it wasn't until his family fled to Toronto due to a hostile sociopolitical climate in Italy that Marchionne's prowess became evident during his school years and eventually the workforce. During his entire career, but primarily during his tenure at Fiat Chrysler, Marchionne gained a reputation for turning around failing corporations—and wearing sweaters rather than suits.

However, one of Marchionne's biggest feats wasn't to bring business units back to profitability but to earn the respect of his peers and even his competitors, most of whom have shared their sadness through public statements or social media posts.

FCA Group