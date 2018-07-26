The Automotive World and Beyond Reacts to Sergio Marchionne's Death

From Formula 1 racing teams to direct competitors, everyone is mourning the famous Italian.

Fiat Industrial Debuts On The Stock Market
Massimo Di Nonno—Getty Images
Sergio Marchionne, the last icon of the executive branch of the automotive industry, was confirmed dead on Wednesday morning after allegedly suffering an embolism while undergoing shoulder surgery. The unforeseen complications led to Marchionne going into a coma that he never came back from. Now, the automotive industry and business sector mourn the loss of a true leader.

The Italian-Canadian came from humble beginnings, and it wasn't until his family fled to Toronto due to a hostile sociopolitical climate in Italy that Marchionne's prowess became evident during his school years and eventually the workforce. During his entire career, but primarily during his tenure at Fiat Chrysler, Marchionne gained a reputation for turning around failing corporations—and wearing sweaters rather than suits.

However, one of Marchionne's biggest feats wasn't to bring business units back to profitability but to earn the respect of his peers and even his competitors, most of whom have shared their sadness through public statements or social media posts.

FCA Group

Bill Ford - Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company

Mary Barra - Chairman and CEO of General Motors Company

Scuderia Ferrari - Formula 1 Team

Jean Todt - FIA President

Tim Cook - Apple Chief Executive Officer

Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada

Andy Palmer - Aston Martin CEO

Ralph Gilles - FCA President of Product Design

Dieter Zetsche  - Daimler AG Chairman (Mercedes-Benz)

Fernando Alonso - F1 World Champion & Former Ferrari Driver

Felipe Massa - Former Ferrari Formula 1 Driver

NYSE - The New York Stock Exchange

Gov. Rick Snyder - Michigan Governor

Josh "Chop" Towbin - America's Largest FCA Franchise Owner

Zak Brown - McLaren CEO

F1 - Formula One World Championship

Juventus FC - Italian Soccer Team

Dr. Ralph Speth - Jaguar Land Rover CEO

