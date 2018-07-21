Ken Block's Ford Escort Cosworth Rally Car Burns Up at NEFR Stage Rally

In April, Ken Block announced his multi-series racing plan for 2018. He announced that this year he would be competing in the new Americas Rallycross Championship (ARX), World Rallycross (WRX), Gymkhana Grid, and also a few stage rallies stateside.

Sadly, while racing at the New England Forest Rally on Firday, Block lost one of his prized possessions. The internet god's 1991 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A rally car has been featured all over the web and is set to make its debut in the yet to be released Gymkhana 10; however, now, it'll have to make that first appearance posthumously.

Block's Escort met its fiery end during Stage 4 of the rally. He and co-driver Alex Gelsomino were sitting third overall when the disaster happened.